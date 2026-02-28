It has been a rollercoaster arrival for Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story 2. From court stays and release delays to the controversies across various states, the film has seen it all before even hitting the silver screen. But as they say, Controversy might make or break you, and the Day 1 numbers suggest that the film needs a good word-of-mouth to grow on day 2.

The film, despite confusion over its release, registered an occupancy of 11.9% on day 1. Delhi registered an occupancy of 14% across 473 shows. Meanwhile, Mumbai, despite having a higher show count of 538, lagged behind with an occupancy of just 8.75%.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, Friday, February 27, The Kerala Story 2 managed to register an opening of only 75 lakh. The film also registered a ticket sale of around 20.4K on BMS on the opening day!

Due to the mixed occupancy, the social drama failed to manage a spot in the list of top openers for Bollywood this year.

Check out the top 5 Bollywood openers of 2026 at the box office (India Net Collection).

Border 2: 32.10 crore O Romeo: 9.01 crore Ikkis: 7.28 crore Mardaani 3: 4 crore Do Deewane Seher Mein: 1 .5 crore

The film is mounted on a controlled budget of 30 crore, reportedly, and it has already recovered 2.5% of its budget on the opening day itself despite the confusion over its release.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the official synopsis of The Kerala Story 2 says, “Three young Indian women across different states choose love over tradition, only to become trapped. Their parallel lives show how romance and rebellion transform into control and silence, turning love into a weapon that destroys freedom.”

