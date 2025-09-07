Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files has managed to maintain its pace at the box office and in three days, the film stands at a total of 6.5 – 7* crore at the box office. This is a decent number, considering the film is facing competition from Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 as well, since both films arrived on the same day.

Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Growing

Since day 1, Vivek Agnihotri’s film is only growing at the box office which is a positive sign. However, the real test for the film will definitely lie on how it performs on Monday and during the week.

The Bengal Files Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the third day, September 7, Sunday, The Bengal Files earned in the range of 2.75 – 2.9 crore at the box office. This is a jump of almost 57% or more at the box office from the opening day, which brought only 1.75 crore for the political film.

Check out the day-wise collection of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 1.75 crore

Day 2: 2.15 crore

Day 3: 2.75 crore* (estimated)

Total: 6.65 crore* (estimated)

*denotes estimated numbers

Will It Beat The Kashmir Files?

It would be interesting to see if The Bengal Files manages to beat its predecessor, The Kashmir Files. Starring Anupam Kher, the film is one of the most profitable Hindi Cinema films at the box office post-COVID.

About The Bengal Files

The film helmed by Vivek Agnihotri is currently rated 7.6 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “A powerful journey through India’s most challenging historical period reveals the universal struggle for human dignity and the fundamental right to exist.”

