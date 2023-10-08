There was some sort or growth on Saturday for Thank You For Coming as 1.56 crores came in. The film had brought in 1.06 crores on Friday, so collections increasing by 50% is fair. Since the film is running at limited screens and shows, the overall growth is bound to be limited.

That said, there is still potential for the film which stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, and others to find greater numbers since occupancy is not an issue. In fact ideally, the film would have looked at doubling up on Saturday. That would have built the case for the weekend numbers to go past the 5 crores mark.

After all, today the growth would be limited due to India vs Australia World Cup match, and hence Saturday was required to do heavy lifting.

Nonetheless, the film is assured of a weekend of 4 crores at least and with some push it could reach 4.50 crores. So far, the film has collected 2.56 crores and had this been the first day number for the film then it would have been even more optimal. The costs for this Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor produced film are minimal though, which means some sort of consistent run from here till Dusshehra could help it build a fair box office number.

