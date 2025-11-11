Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma has achieved many milestones at the box office. It is now in its third week of theatrical run, and the pace has slowed down. However, the romantic horror-comedy is less than 5 crores away from becoming the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 worldwide. Scroll below for the day 21 updates!

Thamma Domestic Box Office Collection Day 21

According to estimates, Thamma added 50 lakhs to the kitty on day 21. It witnessed a 33% drop in collection compared to 75 lakhs minted on the last Friday. It would have enjoyed a better run had there been no competition from Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, among others.

The overall net collection in India comes to 153.68 crores, which is approximately 181.34 crores in gross earnings. Thamma is currently the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It is chasing the domestic lifetime of Sitaare Zameen Par (166.58 crores) to take over the #8 spot.

Competing against Sikandar worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Thamma has amassed 206.69 crore gross. This includes 25.35 crore gross from the overseas circuits. It is now chasing the global lifetime of Salman Khan’s Sikandar (211.34 crores) to emerge as the 8th highest Bollywood grosser of 2025. Maddock Films’ romantic horror-comedy only needs 4.65 crores more in the kitty to achieve the milestone!

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Saiyaara: 570.67 crores War 2: 371.26 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 320.79 crores Housefull 5: 304.12 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 266.06 crores Raid 2: 242.42 crores Sikandar: 211.34 crores Thamma: 206.69 crores Jolly LLB 3: 174.21 crores

Thamma Box Office Summary (21 days)

India net: 153.68 crores

India gross: 181.34 crores

Overseas gross: 25.35 crores

Worldwide gross: 206.69 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

