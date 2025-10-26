Maddock Horror Comedy Universe officially hit the 1000 crore club on Saturday, and the Sunday numbers indicate that Thamma might have officially entered the 100 crore club at the box office. With Stree 2’s (627.50 crore), Stree’s (129.67 crore), Munjya’s (107 crore), Bhediya’s (65.84 crore), and now Thamma’s 100.45 crore*, the cumulative total of MHCU stands at almost 1030 crore*
Bollywood’s 12th 100 Crore Film
Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered the 12th 100 crore film for Bollywood if the early trends for his horror comedy are to be believed. Starring Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the Aditya Sarpotdar film is getting love from the audience!
Thamma Box Office Day 6 Estimates
On the sixth day, Sunday, October 26, Thamma earned in the range of 14 – 15 crore at the box office. This is almost in the same range as the previous day, which brought 14.5 crore. The grand total of the film stands in the range of 100.45 – 100.95 crore.
Trending
Check out all the 100 crore grossers of Bollywood in 2025 (India Net Collections).
- Sky Force: 134.93 crore
- Chhaava: 615.39 crore
- Sikandar: 129.95 crore
- Raid 2: 179.30 crore
- Housefull 5: 198.41 crore
- Sitaare Zameen Par: 166.58 crore
- Saiyaara: 337.96 crore
- Mahavatar Narsimha: 247.96 crore
- War 2: 244.29 crore
- Jolly LLB 3: 116.63 crore
- Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi: 201.37 crore
- Thamma: 100.45 crore*
* denotes estimated numbers
Thamma Day 6 Occupancy & BMS Sales
Thamma registered an occupancy of 23% in the theaters on Sunday, excluding the night shows. The ticket sales for the film on BMS hit a total of almost 114K from 8 AM to 9 PM on Sunday, October 26.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Advertisement
Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.
Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 23: Dethrones Yash’s KGF Franchise With 13% Higher ROI – Most Profitable Kannada Franchise!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News