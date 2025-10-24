Ayushmann Khurrana Thamma continues to maintain a good pace at the box office, and in 4 days, the film has crossed a net collection of 60 crore at the box office. It stands in the range of 63 – 64 crore. It would be interesting to see how much jump it witnesses over the upcoming Saturday and Sunday.

Heading Towards 4th Highest Grossing MHCU Film!

Currently, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is only 2 – 2.5 crore away from axing the fourth-highest-grossing MHCU film at the box office. The spot is claimed by Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya. The film, based on the story of a werewolf, earned 65.84 crore at the box office.

Thamma Box Office Day 4 Estimates

As per the early trends, on the first Friday, October 24, Thamma earned in the range of 5 – 6 crore at the box office. This is a drop of almost 58% at the box office from the previous day, which earned 14.45 crore. On Friday, the horror comedy registered an occupancy of 11.38% for the morning and the afternoon shows.

6th Highest Grosser For Ayushmann Khurrana

The horror comedy helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar is the sixth-highest-grossing film for Ayushmann Khurrana. It has mostly surpassed the lifetime collection of Article 15 and will eye AndhaDhun next!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana (India Net Collections).

Dream Girl: 139.7 crore Badhaai Ho: 136.8 crore Bala: 116.38 crore Dream Girl 2: 105 crore AndhaDhun: 72.5 crore Thamma: 63 – 64 crore* (estimated number) Article 15: 63.05 crore Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: 62.5 crore Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: 41.9 crore Vicky Donor: 40.01 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: OG Box Office Collection Day 29: Pawan Kalyan Starrer To Wrap Up Soon, Faces A Deficit Of 50 Crore+

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News