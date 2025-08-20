Tamil romantic action comedy Thalaivan Thalaivii is close to saturation at the box office. It is set for an OTT release on August 22 on Amazon Prime Video, which has also limited the footfall in theatres. But did you know that Pandiraj’s directorial has minted only 18.3 crore less profits than Vijay Sethupathi’s highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era? Scroll below for a detailed day 26 report!

Thalaivan Thalaivii Box Office Collection Day 26

As per Sacnilk, Thalaivan Thalaivii earned 9 lakhs on day 26. It saw a slight dip from 11 lakhs earned on the previous day. Although Coolie did not receive good reviews, it is still stealing a chunk of the footfalls, which is impacting the box office run of the Nithya Menen co-star. Besides, there’s also Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, which is competing in the Tamil belt.

The overall net collection of Vijay Sethupathi starrer concludes at 58 crores after 26 days, which is approximately 68.44 crores in gross earnings.

Thalaivan Thalaivii vs Maharaja Box Office

Vijay Sethupathi delivered his highest post-COVID grosser, Maharaja, in 2024. It raked in 71.30 crore net in its Indian lifetime. Made on a budget of 20 crores, the Tamil action thriller earned returns of 51.30 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI comes to 256.5%.

On the other hand, Maharaja is reportedly mounted at a cost of 25 crores. In 26 days, the makers have raked in returns of 33 crores. The profit percentage comes to around 132%.

When compared, Thalaivan Thalaivii has earned only 18.30 crores lesser profits than Vijay Sethupathi’s #1 post-Covid grosser! It is a hit at the Indian box office!

Check out a detailed comparison below:

Maharaja : Budget – 20 crores | Collection – 71.3 crores | Returns – 51.3 crores | Profits – 256.5%

: Budget – 20 crores | Collection – 71.3 crores | Returns – 51.3 crores | Profits – 256.5% Thalaivan Thalaivii – Budget – 25 crores | Collection – 58 crores | Returns – 33 crores | Profits – 132%

Thalaivan Thalaivii Worldwide Box Office Summary (26 days)

Budget: 25 crores

India net: 58 crores

India gross: 68.44 crores

Overseas gross: 18 crores

Worldwide gross: 86.44 crores

ROI: 132%

Verdict: Hit

