Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s new offering Telusu Kada is heading towards a disaster route at the box office. In 10 days, the net collection of the film in India stands at a total of only 8.93 crore. For the unversed, the film is heavily inspired from the Bollywood film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda Last Release

Siddhu Jonnalagadda‘s last release at the box office was Jack. The spy action comedy was also flop at the box office. The actor is all set for the second consecutive flop at the box office. However, last year, he delivered one of the most successful films Tillu Square.

Telusu Kada Box Office Day 10

On the 10th day, the second Sunday, October 26, Telusu Kada earned 27 lakh. This is a jump of almost 125% from the second Friday, but this jump is not a relief for the film that is heading towards a huge loss with only 19.8% budget recovery!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 2.1 crore

Day 2: 1.84 crore

Day 3: 1.66 crore

Day 4: 1.05 crore

Day 5: 81 lakh

Day 6: 46 lakh

Day 7: 35 lakh

Day 8: 12 lakh

Day 9: 27 lakh

Day 10: 27 lakh

Total: 8.93 crore

How Much Loss Will Telusu Kada Make?

Telusu Kada is reportedly mounted on a budget of 45 crore and with not even 10 crore coming on table, the film is heading towards almost 36 crore loss at the box office.

Telusu Kada Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the romantic drama after 10 days.

India Net Collection: 8.93 crore

India Gross Collection: 10.53 crore

Budget: 45 crore

Budget Recovery: 19.8%

Overseas Gross Collection: 75 lakh

Worldwide Gross Collection: 11.28 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

