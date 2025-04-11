Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s much-anticipated spy comedy Jack has finally hit theatres but received a lukewarm response from audiences on its opening day. While the film continues its theatrical run, reports confirm that the makers have finalized a streaming deal with a leading OTT platform.

Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, Jack features Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Prakash Raj, Naresh, and Brahmaji in key roles. The film is reportedly made on an overall budget of ₹35 crore, including promotional expenses.

Will Digital Platform Give Jack a Much-Needed Boost?

While Jack’s first-day theatrical performance hasn’t quite lived up to the hype, its digital debut might just offer a second chance. According to recent reports from OTTplay, the film has officially secured Netflix as its digital streaming partner. Additionally, the platform has offered a substantial amount for the rights, putting the makers in a financially safe zone.

Although the makers haven’t announced the exact OTT release date yet, considering Jack’s underwhelming start at the box office, it is likely to premiere on the platform sooner than expected.

Despite its slow start in theatres, the Netflix release could help Jack reach a wider audience. Currently, the film has been produced only in Telugu, and there’s no confirmation yet on whether dubbed versions will be released on the platform.

Jack’s Day 1 Box Office: A Disappointing Opening for Siddhu

Jack was released on April 10, 2025, but it failed to draw large numbers on its opening day. The film collected a net amount of around ₹2.50 crore on Day 1. While Siddhu Jonnalagadda is considered one of the most bankable young stars following the success of his Tillu franchise, Jack couldn’t attract the same crowd to theatres.

Based on netizens’ reviews, the screenplay, comedic tone, and lack of compelling emotional beats may have diluted the movie’s impact. Siddhu, known for his charisma and comic timing, gave his all, but when the writing falters, there’s only so much even a talented actor can do. As a result, the film is banking on OTT to regain momentum.

Jack is currently running in theaters.

