Supergirl North America Box Office: Set To Beat The Drama( Photo Credit – YouTube/Facebook)

Supergirl is currently the talk of the town, but for all the wrong reasons. Its underwhelming box office performance is making the news, and, according to reports, the film will result in a heavy loss for the studio as well. However, it shall be happy about the fact that Supergirl is inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of The Drama, the biggest rom-com of the year. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the North American box office?

The DCU movie collected strong numbers at the North American box office on its first discounted Tuesday. It raked in $4.4 million on Tuesday, experiencing a sharp hike of 52.6% from Monday. Its first Tuesday gross is more than Morbius’ $2.7 million and The Marvels’ $3.3 million. However, it is below The Flash’s $5.3 million first Tuesday collection. The domestic total of the film is $44.4 million in five days.

Inches away from beating The Drama at the North American box office

The Drama starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson is the biggest rom-com of the year to date. Based on Box Office Mojo, The Drama collected $48.06 million at the North American box office in its lifetime. The rom-com movie collected this sum at the domestic box office over 49 days. Supergirl is expected to beat the domestic haul of The Drama in less than ten days.

Inches closer to the $100 million milestone worldwide

The DCU movie collected $29.9 million overseas during its opening weekend. Adding that to the film’s latest domestic collection, the worldwide total reached $74.3 million cume. It is less than $30 million away from hitting the $100 million milestone worldwide.

The film’s synopsis states, “Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, joins forces with an unlikely companion on an interstellar journey of vengeance and justice when an unexpected adversary strikes too close to home.” Supergirl was released on June 26. Supergirl was released on June 26.

Box office summary

Domestic – $44.4 million

International – $29.9 million

Worldwide – $74.3 million

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