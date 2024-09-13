The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 continues its golden run at the box office on its fourth week. Even though the movie did witness a slight dip on its fourth Thursday, it still holds a steady ground at the box office. It will be interesting to see if Stree 2 is affected by the upcoming re-releases of some popular Hindi movies around the corner.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 29

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer saw a drop on its fourth Thursday (September 12). The movie earned 2.90 crore, a dip from its Wednesday collections of around 3.04 crore. The total week-4 collection of Stree 2 now comes to 37.75 crore. The total India net collections of Stree 2 now come to 564.18 crore. With this, the movie is eyeing the coveted milestone of entering the 600 crore mark.

Stree 2 To Benefit From The BOGO Trend?

To further enhance Stree 2‘s impeccable theatrical run, the makers have adopted the ultimate BOGO (Buy One Get One) strategy. According to this strategy, by purchasing one ticket, the buyers will get an extra one ticket free. They can take an extra plus one with them to watch the movie. This offer will be inculcated from today (September 13). This looks like an excellent strategy that might work wonders for the movie.

Breakdown Of Stree 2’s Week 4 Box Office Collection

Friday: 4.84 crore

Saturday: 8.77 crore

Sunday: 11.40 crore

Monday: 3.60 crore

Tuesday: 3.20 crore

Wednesday: 3.04 crore

Thursday: 2.90 crore

About Stree 2

The movie has been helmed by Amar Kaushik. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Stree 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee. It also had cameo appearances by Varun Dhawan as Bhediya, Akshay Kumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

