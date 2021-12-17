Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has off to a monumental start at the Indian box office. It has opened way better than Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. Let’s see how it is faring on its day 2.

No Way Home opened by pulling off day 1 of 32.67 crores. After such a fantastic start, a normal dip was expected on day 2, and the same has been witnessed in today’s morning shows. Nevertheless, the numbers are still higher and better than any other Bollywood films’ opening days in 2021 (except Sooryavanshi).

As per trade reports flowing in, Spider-Man: No Way Home has recorded occupancy of 40-45% in morning shows on day 1. It’s a drop of 20-25% when compared to yesterday. As today is Friday, such a dip was expected. It will pick up again tomorrow and on Sunday.

Helmed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Alfred Molina, and others in key roles. It has been released on over 3200 screens in India, to become the widest Hollywood release ever in the country.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland recently revealed going skiing as soon as filming had wrapped on the Marvel film, but things went awry and he called girlfriend and co-star Zendaya to show her his injuries on FaceTime.

He said, “I went skiing right after we finished this movie because, you know, my contract is up. So finally I’m allowed to do things I couldn’t do before. So as soon as I finished I went snowboarding and I have an amazing photo of me FaceTiming (Zendaya) with blood all over my face,” while talking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

