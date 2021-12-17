Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated Pushpa has finally hit big screens today. Also starring Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles, the film has been released in five Indian languages. Let’s see how it has taken off on day 1.

Helmed by Sukumar, the film is one of the highly-budgeted films in the Telugu film industry. It was in the making for a very long time, and the buzz kept on growing with time. What’s alarming is that the film is facing a big competition in the form of Spider-Man: No Way Home. But despite that, this Sukumar directorial has taken an earth-shattering start.

As per trade reports flowing in, Pushpa has recorded occupancy of 80-85% in morning shows, for the Telugu version. In the Hindi version too, a good start has been recorded with 23-25% occupancy in morning shows. Tamil shows have recorded an average start of 20-23%.

With such early reports, Pushpa seems to record a blockbuster start at the box office. Let’s wait for its actual day 1 collection.

Pushpa has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, across the country.

Meanwhile, recently, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude to RRR director SS Rajamouli for his encouragement for the actor’s upcoming film. Allu has experimented with multiple genres in Telugu and has come up with a pan-India subject in the form of Pushpa.

Reacting to Rajamouli’s suggestion about working harder for the Hindi promotions of his upcoming film, Allu Arjun says he will try to push himself harder.

Allu also added that the team has been a bit late to kickstart the promotions in Hindi, but assured that they have planned a special promotional tour in Mumbai on December 16.

