RRR Trailer Review: Just like Baahubali, SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus is enjoying buzz like anything. Ever since the project was announced with names like Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, the film was said to be a blockbuster. Now, the trailer is out and has already shattered records! But is it worth all the hype? Let’s discuss this in detail.

First of all, get it clear in your mind that SS Rajamouli is a maverick filmmaker. He is known for gifting some visually appealing films that are full of grandeur. But unlike most filmmakers, his work always assures you a high dose of entertainment. So, it’s not only about the big canvas.

Speaking about the trailer (Hindi), RRR takes you back during the British era in India. It starts with a person speaking about a girl one British officer forcibly took away along with him. The girl belongs to the Gond tribe. And there enters our first hero, Jr NTR. He looks heroic, especially when he roars back at a tiger.

Jr NTR is a powerful man, fighting against all evils. To stop him, one police officer, a part of the British police force, is appointed. He’s none other than Ram Charan. He too gets his share of the heroic entrance. Interestingly, as the trailer suggests, Ram and NTR share a close friendship, more or less a bond of brotherhood. However, Ram arrests NTR for being a rebel against the British government.

The trailer takes a twist when we witness Ram Charan and Jr NTR coming together to take on their enemies.

Apart from the two leading men, the RRR trailer glimpses us with Ajay Devgn’s powerful presence. Unfortunately, we got to see just a little of Alia Bhatt.

Speaking of the SS Rajamouli’s cinematic canvas, in a duration of 3 minutes and 16 seconds, the filmmaker excites us with tremendous sets and VFX work. Especially, the fight shots towards the end look superb. Also, hands down to background music, that holds your attention.

On the whole, the RRR trailer lives up to its hype! Now, keep your calm and wait for January 7, 2022.

