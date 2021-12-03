After enjoying four week run at the box office, Sooryavanshi now stands at 191.30 crores*. It has taken care of all the heavy lifting and of course academically speaking, it could do better with a double century to its name as well. Now if only Maharashtra would have been operating at 100% occupancy and Madhya Pradesh and Haryana would have allowed full houses from the opening day itself then achieving this feat would have been a cakewalk.

Advertisement

However for now, the film could well have to contend with 195 crores to its name and that’s the next milestone that it would be celebrating. The last time when a film folded up really close to the 200 crores mark, it was Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger which came precarious closed and ended at 199 crores. In case of Sooryavanshi, it would be a couple of crores lesser, though one also needs to consider the big factor of film arriving during the pandemic, albeit at its fag end.

Advertisement

For Akshay Kumar, this is his fifth big one in a row after 2.0 (Hindi), Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz when it comes to his films finding a proper theatrical release and turning out to be successful. On the other hand Rohit Shetty has been delivering big ones as well with Sooryavanshi being an apt follower to Golmaal Again and Simmba, both of which had hit double centuries.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Taapsee Pannu Starrer ‘Shabaash Mithu’ Finally Gets A Worldwide Release Date In February 2022

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube