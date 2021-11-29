Sooryavanshi is marching up well in the list of top grossing Bollywood movies of all times. Just 24 days in theatres and it has already surpassed the lifetime numbers of bonafide biggies like Bajirao Mastani [188 crores] and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani [188.92 crores]. With some more ammunition still left for the film to rake in more numbers, the Rohit Shetty directed film can well expect to score more records.

Advertisement

The film has now collected 189.12 crores and that has been made possible by 2.5 crores haul that it has accumulated on Sunday. It has been a steady rise for the film over the fourth weekend after Saturday (1.43 crores) saw 100% jump over Friday (0.71 crores).

Advertisement

Now with Sunday doing well too by going further up, one just hopes that weekdays turn out to be steady again. Anything above 50 lakhs on Monday would be good enough as that would indicate 1.5-2 crores more being added to the total of this Akshay Kumar starrer before it is through with its fourth week.

The film has shown the way in terms of what’s possible at the box office and now all one waits to see is a worthy follow up where a film indeed rakes in wonderful numbers again in excess of 20 crores on the opening day. Will ‘83 make that happen on 24th December? One really hopes so.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Sooryavanshi Box Office: Will Akshay Kumar’s Cop Drama Suffer The Fate Of Ek Tha Tiger, 2.0 (Hindi) & YJHD?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube