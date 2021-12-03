The much-talked-about Bollywood debut of Ahan Shetty, Tadap, has happened as the film has released today. Starring Tara Sutaria as a female lead, the film had produced enough pre-release buzz due to its music. But is it enough to pull the crowd to the theatres? Let’s check out how the film is faring on day 1.

The backing of Sajid Nadiadwala has managed to create visibility for the film. With decent promos and songs, the film did create some sort of hype on the internet. Its target audience was mainly the youths, but the response is somewhat very cold as morning shows suggest a slow start.

As per the trade reports flowing in, Tadap has taken a start of 10-12% in morning shows across the country. The growth post afternoon shows would suggest how will the film end up its day 1. So, let’s wait for it!

Directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap is a remake of the Telugu hit, RX 100.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria, whose chemistry with Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year 2 was talked about, recently spoke about her camaraderie with her two leading men- Tiger and Ahan Shetty.

Sharing her experience of working with both of them, the actress says, “It was great working with both of them and it’s a strange coincidence that both Ahan and Tiger started their journey with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment”.

Commenting on her equation with her Tadap co-actor, she states, “Ahan and I got to know each other before we started shooting. We did workshops and rehearsals together. And we have a few similarities in our personalities. So I think it was easy to get along with each other.”

(input- IANS)

