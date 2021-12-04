As Sooryavanshi releases on Netflix after successfully running on cinemas, the Akshay Kumar starrers box office collection seems to have broken several records of films that were released before the pandemic. The Rohit Shetty directorial film has now managed to come at the 21st spot at all-time highest 4th week grosser.

The action thriller collected Rs. 6.43 cr. in its fourth week, and has surpassed Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba that had collected Rs. 6.18 cr. and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chennai Express that had collected Rs. 6.01 cr. in its fourth week.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi featured Katrina Kaif, and cameos of Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn as Simmba and Singham respectively. The list of all-time highest 4th-week grossers is led by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion with Rs. 29.40 cr. followed by Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Even though COVID restrictions led Sooryavanshi to get delayed multiple times, the audiences made their way towards cinema halls in large numbers and helped Akshay Kumar starrer to gain maximum revenues and soon it is expected to reach 200 crore mark at the box office.

Here’s the full list of films that became 4th week highest grosser of all time:

Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion – Rs. 29.40 cr.

Uri – The Surgical Strike – Rs. 29.21 cr.

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior – Rs. 21.65 cr.

Kabir Singh – Rs. 16.66 cr.

3 Idiots – Rs. 15.63 cr.

Chhichhore – Rs. 15.30 cr.

Dangal – Rs. 15.08 cr.

Padmaavat – Rs. 14.17 cr.

PK – Rs. 13.55 cr.

Bahubali – The Beginning – Rs. 12.10 cr.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Rs. 11.73 cr.

Tiger Zinda Hai – Rs. 10.89 cr.

Badhaai Ho – Rs. 10.80 cr.

Sanju – Rs. 10.48 cr.

Bajirao Mastani – Rs. 10.11 cr.

Stree – Rs. 9.99 cr.

Super 30 – Rs. 9.59 cr.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – Rs. 8.88 cr.

Raazi – Rs. 7.95 cr.

Mission Mangal – Rs. 7.02 cr.

Sooryavanshi – Rs. 6.43 cr.

Hindi Medium – Rs. 6.35 cr.

Total Dhamaal – Rs. 6.35 cr.

Simmba – Rs. 6.18 cr.

Good Newwz – Rs. 6.09 cr.

Chennai Express – Rs. 6.01 cr.

