Pabhas is a superstar not just down South but across the world too. With blockbuster titles like Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Chatrapathi, Bujjigadu, Billa, Darling and more to his credit, there is no way the fact can be denied. But is he the biggest star of India? Well, that is what today’s story is all about.

In a past conversation, the DOP of Baahubali 2 said he feels Prabhas is a huge star even surpassing Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Being the humble person he is, here’s how the Saaho actor reacted to it.

As reported by newsondot.com, a month prior to the release of Baahubali 2, the makers of the film organised an audio launch event. During this event, the DOP of the film, KK Senthil Kumar, called Prabhas the ‘biggest star of India.’ Not only that, but he also added that he is bigger than Hindi film stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Praising the lead actor, he said, “He is today the biggest star of India. He is bigger than any Khan or anyone. His film today will be probably the first film to cross Rs 1000 crore and I am so proud to be associated with him. Such a humble man he is.”

It wasn’t just the DOP of Baahubali 2, but even the film’s Production Designer, Sabu Cyril, shared a similar view about Prabhas’ stardom. He had said, “When I met Prabhas I didn’t know there is a star who had so many fans really. We were shooting in Kurnool, there were so many people around 100 times than this and we couldn’t shoot and that’s the time I immediately called my wife and told her there is someone else here, because I’ve worked with so many superstars, they don’t have so many fans.”

When Prabhas was asked how he would reply to this claim made by his film’s DOP, the Saaho fame told Bollywoodlife, “He (Senthil Kumar) just got really excited and said all of that. He just got over-excited after Baahubali was done and just blabbered something, there’s nothing like that.”

He really is one of the most humble stars we have seen in recent times.

Also, do you agree with Senthil Kumar’s views of Prabhas being a bigger star than the three Khans? Let us know in the comments.

