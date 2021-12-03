Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan’s Antim is doing a decent job at the box office, in its own zone. The film has managed to pull off the 2nd best week 1 for Bollywood movies in 2021. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is topping the charts with 120.66 crores coming during its first week.

Aayush Sharma led crime drama managed to rake in decent reviews for itself. Even though the film didn’t create a rage, it managed to stay strong during weekdays. As a result, a number of 29.35 crores came in the first 7 days. With such a number, the film has become the 2nd best week 1 grosser for Bollywood in 2021.

Antim is at 2nd, while Sooryavanshi is ruling the roost like a boss with a staggering amount of 120.66 crores. with films like 83 and Jersey awaiting their release, we expect a turnaround in the highest week 1 grossers.

Check out week 1 grossers for Bollywood in 2021:

Sooryavanshi – 120.66 crores

Antim – 29.35 crores

Bell Bottom – 18.50 crores

Roohi – 17.43 crores (8-day)

Mumbai Saga – 12.60 crores

Antim took a fair start at the box office by making 5.03 crores and has been super steady ever since.

Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is an official remake of the Marathi blockbuster, Mulshi Pattern. It also stars Mahima Makwana, Sachin Khedekar, Upendra Limaye, Sayaji Shinde and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma, who is currently riding high on the praises of Antim: The Final Truth, says he does not feel like a star even though so much love is pouring in for his portrayal of a gangster in the movie.

Talking to IANS in a candid chat, Aayush said: “I don’t feel like a star. I feel like I am just starting off. It is the first few footings into the industry. I am still learning. I am still getting the hang of becoming an actor first.”

