The countdown had begun, and Ajay Devgn fans were awaiting the release of Son Of Sardaar 2. But in a surprising twist, the action comedy was postponed to August 1, 2025, to avert a clash with Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara. Things don’t look promising for the sequel in the pre-box office battle as it is lagging way behind War 2. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Son Of Sardaar 2 BookMyShow interests

The sequel factor should have begun working for the Ajay Devgn starrer already, especially since Son Of Sardaar was a hit back in 2012. Unfortunately, the songs have grabbed the attention, but more for the wrong reasons. The lead actor and his romantic lady, Mrunal Thakur, were trolled over the dance steps. Even the official trailer received average reviews.

As per the live data, Son Of Sardaar 2 has registered 94.6K interests on BookMyShow so far. The on-ground buzz is low, which means the growth will be slow. It is exactly 10 days from the big release, so the makers must devise an exciting strategy to grab eyeballs.

Son Of Sardaar 2 vs War 2 Pre-Box Office Battle

War 2 has been dominating the BookMyShow interests for months now. The only Bollywood film that could surpass it was Saiyaara. As of today, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer has registered 187.9K likes on BMS.

Son Of Sardaar 2 must showcase a 98% jump if it has to cross War 2 in the pre-box office battle.

Box Office Day 1 Potential

Things don’t look so favorable at the moment. There is fear that Ajay Devgn starrer may open less than its prequel, Son Of Sardaar, which minted 10.72 crores on its opening day. All eyes on the advance booking trends and buzz during the final week!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

