Saiyaara is crushing every possible record created in the romance genre in Bollywood. It has scored a fantastic debut weekend at the Indian box office. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has surpassed Jab Tak Hai Jaan to create history after 4631 days. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

How much did Saiyaara earn in its debut weekend?

Mohit Suri’s directorial has been leaving us mind-boggled with its staggering earnings since the opening day. In its 3-day opening weekend, Saiyaara has garnered 84 crore net at the Indian box office. It has crossed Raid 2, Kesari Chapter 2, among other Bollywood biggies of 2025 to clock the #4 highest weekend.

Where does Saiyaara stand among the top opening weekends of romantic Bollywood grossers?

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has left behind all romantic flicks of Bollywood in history. The #1 spot was earlier conquered by Shah Rukh Khan & Katrina Kaif’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which earned 81 crores in its first weekend. Now, after 4631 days, that spot has been stolen by Saiyaara.

Take a look at the 5 highest opening weekends of romantic films in Bollywood:

Saiyaara: 84 crores Jab Tak Hai Jaan: 81 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 70.64 crores Kabir Singh: 70.83 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 62.11 crores Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela: 52.6 crores

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda had previously scored the biggest debut in the history of Bollywood. Saiyaara also scored the #1 opening for a romantic film by surpassing Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Set to become the #1 romance film at the Indian box office

The trends are unreal, and Saiyaara refuses to slow down anytime soon. At this pace, it will soon emerge as the highest-grossing romantic film of all time in Bollywood. The spot is currently held by Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh, which grossed 278.24 crore in its lifetime.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Saiyaara Box Office Day 3 BMS Sales: With 82% Higher Than Raid 2, Ahaan Panday Axes Every Single Bollywood Film Of 2025 Except 1!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News