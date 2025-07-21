Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara has roared at the ticket window like no one else, and in three days, the film has registered a massive ticket sale of 2.25 million on BMS. In fact, on Sunday, day 3, the romantic drama helmed by Mohit Suri had a peak booking hour of 55K sold tickets in a single hour on BMS!

Ahaan Panday Roars 82% Higher Than Raid 2

Ahaan Panday’s film is roaring 82% than Raid 2 when it comes to ticket sales on BMS after the first weekend! Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller registered 1.23 million ticket sales after the completion of the first weekend!

Saiyaara Box Office Day 3 BMS Sales

On the third day, Sunday, July 20, Saiyaara registered a ticket sale of almost 766K, in the same range as the previous day, Saturday. The weekend ticket sales of the film were 2.25 million – the second highest ticket sales for a Bollywood film on BMS in 2025.

Check out the top 10 BMS sales of Bollywood films after the first weekend.

Chhaava: 3.07M Saiyaara: 2.25M Raid 2: 1.23M (4 days) Housefull 5: 1.18M Sitaare Zameen Par: 1.12M Sikandar: 1.03M Sky Force: 935K Jaat: 603K (4 days) Sanam Teri Kasam Re Release: 582K Kesari Chapter 2: 571K

Saiyaara BMS Sales Summary

Check out the BMS sales breakdown of Mohit Suri‘s romantic drama.

Pre Sales: 394.53K

Day 1: 418.91K

Day 2: 724.31K

Day 3: 726.66K

Total: 2.25 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Ahaan Panday Takes Only 48 Hours To Axe The 10th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of 2025 Globally!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News