Ahaan Panday is the new Bollywood sensation who has nailed the box office records with his debut film, Saiyaara! In fact, this is a huge victory for Yash Raj Films as well. In two days. the film stands at a total net collection of 48.25 crore in India and a gross collection of 65.93 crore worldwide.

Ahaan Panday Pushes John Abraham Out Of Top 10

Ahaan Panday‘s debut film has pushed The Diplomat out of the top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide. John Abraham’s political thriller earned a gross collection of 53.56 crore at the worldwide box office and was the 10 highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 globally!

Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office – 10th Highest Grosser

In only 48 hours, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara is the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. With Sunday’s collection, the film would surpass Bhool Chuk Maaf’s global collection as well. The film has earned 9 crore overseas, out of which North America has contributed a gross collection of $425K.

In India, Ahaan Panday’s film has recovered its entire budget at the box office. The film is reportedly mounted on a budget of 45 crore.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the romantic drama at the box office after 2 days.

India Net Collection: 48.25 crore

India Gross Collection: 56.93 crore

Budget: 45 crore

Profit: 3.25 crore

Returns On Investment: 7.2%

Overseas Gross Collection: 9 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 65.93 crore

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 in Bollywood (Worldwide Gross Collection).

Chhaava: 827.06 crore Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Sitaare Zameen Par: 256 crore Raid 2: 242.57 crore Sikandar: 211.34 crore Sky Force: 174.21 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 145.73 crore Jaat: 120.60 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 91.57 crore Saiyaara: 65.93 crore

