Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara has made a roaring impact at the box office. In only 48 hours, the film stands at a total collection of 48.25 crore at the box office. Even without the Sunday collections, the film is already the 7th highest weekend opener of 2025 in Bollywood!

Ahaan Panday Ready To Beat Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn!

Ahaan Panday’s film is aiming a 30+ crore on weekend and the film might be surpassing some biggies with the added Sunday numbers to its total! The film might be surpassing Akshay Kumar‘s Sky Force and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 with the weekend total!

Saiyaara Box Office Day 3 Ticket Sales

On the third day, Sunday, July 20, Saiyaara has already registered a ticket sale of 422K from 6 AM to 6 PM. The film might be heading towards bringing a very high earnings on Sunday, while it has already surpassed 1 million ticket sales on BMS.

How Much Does Saiyaara Need To Earn On Day 3?

Saiyaara needs to earn at least 25 crore to become the fourth highest opening weekend for a Bollywood film in 2025. However, it would be exceptional if the film manages to earn in the range of 35+ crore looking at the phenomenal ticket bookings!

Check out the top 10 opening weekends of Bollywood in 2025.

Chhaava: 121.43 crore Housefull 5: 91.83 crore Sikandar: 86.44 crore Raid 2: 73.83 crore Sky Force: 73.2 crore Sitaare Zameen Par: 57.3 crore Saiyaara: 48.25 crore* (without Sunday Collections) Jaat: 40.62 crore Kesari: Chapter 2: 29.62 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 28.71 crore

Saiyaara Day 3 Occupancy

On the third day, the film has already earned in the range of 24 – 25 crore till 6 PM at the box office as per the current trends. It would be magical if it manages to enter the top 3 opening weekends of 2025 surpassing Sikandar’s 86.44 crore!

