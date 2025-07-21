Saiyaara has surpassed every single expectation to set all new records at the Indian box office. It has surpassed biggies like Raid 2 and Kesari Chapter 2 to clock a higher opening weekend. That’s not it, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has made a fantastic entry into the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025. Scroll below for day 3 collection, profits, and more!

Saiyaara opening weekend in India

The official figures are out, and Saiyaara collected a whopping 35.75 crores on day 3. Trade analysts predicted a Sunday over 25 crores, but what happened was unimaginable! Mohit Suri’s directorial saw another 36% jump, enjoying a never-seen-before trend for a romantic film at the Indian box office.

The opening weekend total concludes at 84 crore net, which is about 99.12 crores in gross total. Saiyaara has clocked the 4th highest debut weekend of 2025 among Bollywood releases. It is only behind Chhaava (121.43 crores), Housefull 5 (91.83 crores), and Sikandar (86.44 crores).

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 22 crores

Day 2: 26.25 crores

Day 3: 35.75 crores

Total: 84 crores

Saiyaara will soon become a hit at the Indian box office!

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film is made at an estimated cost of 45 crores. In only 3 days, it has raked in returns of 39 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the calculation, Saiyaara has minted profits of 87% already! As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film gains the hit verdict once it earns double its investment. This means the romantic musical drama will be declared a hit once the box office collections hit 90 crores. That mark will be achieved like a cake walk today!

Becomes #8 Bollywood grosser of 2025 already!

Saiyaara has already emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It has axed the lifetime collections of Metro In Dino and Bhool Chuk Maaf. Today, it will leave behind Jaat.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collections):

Chhaava: 615.39 crores Housefull 5: 198.41 crores* Raid 2: 179.30 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 163.32 Sky Force: 134.93 crores Sikandar: 129.95 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crores Saiyaara: 84 crores Jaat: 90.34 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: M3GAN 2.0 Worldwide Box Office: Sequel Stalls Below $40M, Marking Major Setback For Blumhouse

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News