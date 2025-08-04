Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur arrived with their fun ride, Son Of Sardaar 2, on August 1, 2025. The early reviews were mixed, and the intense competition at the box office is making the journey even more challenging. Result? An underwhelming opening weekend. Scroll below for the detailed day 3 report!
Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3
The only saving grace is the upward graph throughout the first weekend. According to estimates, Son Of Sardaar 2 earned 9.25 crores on day 3. However, it witnessed only 12% growth in the last 24 hours, as 8.25 crores were garnered on the previous day.
A film starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, and coming with the sequel benefit, should have at least touched double-digit numbers once in its opening weekend. Unfortunately, that is not the case here. The net collection in India has concluded at 24.75 crores after 3 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 29.20 crores.
Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown of Son Of Sardaar 2:
- Day 1 – 7.25 crores
- Day 2 – 8.25 crores
- Day 3 – 9.25 crores
Total – 24.75 crores
Fails to enter Bollywood’s top 10 opening weekends of 2025
The action-comedy remained lower than Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi led Bhool Chuk Maaf, which earned 28.71 crores in its first weekend. Hence, Son Of Sardaar 2 missed out on entering the top 10 opening weekends of 2025 in Bollywood. All eyes are now on the Monday drop, a make-or-break situation!
Check out the top 10 opening weekends of 2025 in Bollywood:
- Chhaava: 121.43 crores
- Housefull 5: 91.83 crores
- Sikandar: 86.44 crores
- Saiyaara: 84.50 crores
- Raid 2: 73.83 crores
- Sky Force: 73.20 crore
- Jaat: 40.62 crores
- Sitaare Zameen Par: 57.30 crores
- Kesari Chapter 2: 29.62 crores
- Bhool Chuk Maaf: 28.71 crores
Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Summary (3 Days)
- India net: 24.75 crores
- India gross: 29.20 crores
- Overseas gross: 5 crores
- Worldwide gross: 34.20 crores
