Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur arrived with their fun ride, Son Of Sardaar 2, on August 1, 2025. The early reviews were mixed, and the intense competition at the box office is making the journey even more challenging. Result? An underwhelming opening weekend. Scroll below for the detailed day 3 report!

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

The only saving grace is the upward graph throughout the first weekend. According to estimates, Son Of Sardaar 2 earned 9.25 crores on day 3. However, it witnessed only 12% growth in the last 24 hours, as 8.25 crores were garnered on the previous day.

A film starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, and coming with the sequel benefit, should have at least touched double-digit numbers once in its opening weekend. Unfortunately, that is not the case here. The net collection in India has concluded at 24.75 crores after 3 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 29.20 crores.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown of Son Of Sardaar 2:

Day 1 – 7.25 crores

Day 2 – 8.25 crores

Day 3 – 9.25 crores

Total – 24.75 crores

Fails to enter Bollywood’s top 10 opening weekends of 2025

The action-comedy remained lower than Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi led Bhool Chuk Maaf, which earned 28.71 crores in its first weekend. Hence, Son Of Sardaar 2 missed out on entering the top 10 opening weekends of 2025 in Bollywood. All eyes are now on the Monday drop, a make-or-break situation!

Check out the top 10 opening weekends of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 121.43 crores Housefull 5: 91.83 crores Sikandar: 86.44 crores Saiyaara: 84.50 crores Raid 2: 73.83 crores Sky Force: 73.20 crore Jaat: 40.62 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 57.30 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 29.62 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 28.71 crores

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Summary (3 Days)

India net: 24.75 crores

India gross: 29.20 crores

Overseas gross: 5 crores

Worldwide gross: 34.20 crores

