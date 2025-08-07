Son Of Sardaar 2 was expected to clock the first hit for Ajay Devgn in 2025. Unfortunately, it is turning out to be a box office bomb. Forget matching Raid 2, it isn’t even close to the OG Son Of Sardaar, which earned 2X the collection in 2012. Scroll below for a detailed 6-day comparison!

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6

For reasons yet unknown, the makers are not releasing the official collection. However, as per early estimates, Son Of Sardaar 2 earned 1.70 crores on day 6. It witnessed a 39% drop after the discounted Tuesday, which brought 2.80 crores.

The India net collection of Son Of Sardaar 2 surged to 31.65 crores after 6 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 37.34 crores. Bollywood films like Bhool Chuk Maaf, Kesari Chapter 2, and Jaat, among others, earned much higher collections in their opening weekend in 2025. It is disappointing to see a sequel starring Ajay Devgn witness such low figures.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1 – 7.25 crores

Day 2 – 8.25 crores

Day 3 – 9.25 crores

Day 4 – 2.4 crores

Day 5 – 2.8 crores

Day 6 – 1.7 crores

Total – 31.65 crores

There’s barely any hope, given that the graph is witnessing a downward trend daily. Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s War 2 is releasing in theatres in exactly a week. It will likely steal a chunk of the show count as well as footfalls, leaving little scope for Vijay Kumar Arora’s directorial.

Son Of Sardaar 2 vs Son Of Sardaar

In 2012, the OG film Son Of Sardaar arrived on a Tuesday, coinciding with Diwali on November 13, 2012. Despite a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan, it amassed an impressive 66.02 crores during its 6-day extended opening weekend.

In comparison, Ajay Devgn & Mrunal Thakur’s sequel has earned 52% lower collection!

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Summary (6 days)

India net: 31.65 crores

India gross: 37.34 crores

Overseas gross: 6.25 crores

Worldwide gross: 43.59 crores

