High expectations were shouldered on Son Of Sardaar 2. The original 2012 film was a hit at the Indian box office. However, the streak of success could not be continued because Ajay Devgn’s sequel is dwindling at the ticket windows. It faced a drop despite the second Sunday boost, leaving little hope. Scroll below for the detailed day 10 report!

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10

According to estimates, Son Of Sardaar 2 earned 3.38 crores on day 10. It was a Sunday, and the box office collection should have ideally been upward. However, Vinay Kumar Arora’s directorial saw a 15% fall compared to 4 crore accumulated on the second Saturday.

The net box office collection in India concludes at around 41.67 crores in 10 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 49.17 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below:

Week 1 – 33.07 crores

Weekend 2 – 8.6 crores

Total: 41.67 crores

What is the Son Of Sardaar 2 budget?

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur’s action comedy is reportedly made on a high budget of 130 crores. In 10 days, the makers have only been able to recover 32% of the total investment. Son Of Sardaar 2 has no scope left as Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s War 2 will steal the limelight starting August 14, 2025. It will lose more show counts, as even Rajinikanth’s Coolie will be allotted some screens in the Hindi belt.

How is it performing compared to Son Of Sardaar?

In its 6-day extended opening weekend, Son Of Sardaar had amassed 66.02 crores. The sequel still needs 24.35 crores in the kitty to reach that mark. The fate is unfortunate as Saiyaara, and Mahavatar Narsimha have clearly stolen its thunder.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Summary (10 days)

Budget: 130 crores

India net: 41.67 crores

India gross: 49.17 crores

Budget recovery: 32%

Verdict: Flop

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Coolie Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (3 Days To Go): Impressive 68K+ Ticket Sales, Rajinikanth’s Film To Soon Beat L2: Empuraan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News