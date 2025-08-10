Coolie Box Office: Rajinikanth Already Delivers 4th Best Pre-Sales Of Kollywood

Rajinikanth’s Coolie has managed to create a roaring impact at the ticket window with its advance booking. The action thriller helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has managed to hit 706K ticket sales in advance on BookMyShow, including all languages!

The Hindi version of the film is titled Coolie The Powerhouse, and it has also registered a ticket sale of almost 5K on the day the advance booking for the film commenced. Meanwhile, the other versions of the film are peaking at the ticket window.

Coolie Box Office Pre-Sales

Coolie managed to register ticket pre sales of 706K on BMS. It has surpassed Vettaiyan’s 706K ticket pre-sales on BMS. The film is still four days away from its release in the theaters. It will be clashing against Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2.

4th Highest Pre-Sales For a Tamil Film

Rajinikanth’s film has registered the fourth-highest ticket pre-sales with his upcoming action film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. With four days remaining for the film to arrive in the theaters, it would be interesting to see if it reaches the top 3.

Rajinikanth Rules With Three Spots In Top 5

Rajinikanth rules with three spots in the list of the top 5 highest pre-sales for a Tamil film on BMS. Coolie, Vettaiyan, and Jailer hold these three spots in the top 5, while the other two spots are owned by Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo & The Greatest Of All Time.

Check out the top 5 pre-sales for a Tamil film on BMS ever since the trending feature was introduced on the ticket booking app. (Aug 2023 – 2025)

Leo: 2.28 Million Jailer: 1.19 Million The Greatest Of All Time: 1.19 Million Coolie: 706K (4 days left) Vettaiyan: 706K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Coolie Box Office VS War 2 Day 1 Advance (USA): With 183% Higher Sales Rajinikanth Is Winning The Battle Against Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s Biggie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News