Sky Force Worldwide Box Office Day 5 Collection!
Sky Force Worldwide Box Office Day 5 Update!

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Veer Pahariya led Sky Force has entered the 100 crore club within 4 days of its theatrical run. Released on January 24, 2025, the action drama has slowed down at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the latest update!

Domestic Box Office Collection

There’s been another drop on Tuesday as Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani’s directorial added 6.30 crores to the kitty. The domestic box office collections after five days stand at 87.60 crores net. The Republic Day release will hit the 100 crore mark before the second weekend hits.

Including taxes, the box office collection of Sky Force in India stands at 103.36 crores. It is to be noted that Akshay Kumar starrer is made on a staggering budget of 150 crore+. In order to achieve success, it must get back to its strong momentum.

