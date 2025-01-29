Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Veer Pahariya led Sky Force has entered the 100 crore club within 4 days of its theatrical run. Released on January 24, 2025, the action drama has slowed down at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the latest update!
Domestic Box Office Collection
There’s been another drop on Tuesday as Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani’s directorial added 6.30 crores to the kitty. The domestic box office collections after five days stand at 87.60 crores net. The Republic Day release will hit the 100 crore mark before the second weekend hits.
Including taxes, the box office collection of Sky Force in India stands at 103.36 crores. It is to be noted that Akshay Kumar starrer is made on a staggering budget of 150 crore+. In order to achieve success, it must get back to its strong momentum.
Overseas Box Office
There’s been no hiding from the fact that Sky Force is not witnessing much footfalls in the international circuit. Since the opening day, it witnessed an underwhelming start, especially in important circuits like North America. It fell to the one crore mark on Monday. There’s been no update on Tuesday, which means the earnings have been minuscule.
As per the last update on day 4, the overseas total concluded at 7.50 crores*.
Worldwide Box Office Collection
The pace has slowed down but will hopefully remain steady in the coming days. After five days, the worldwide box office collection of Sky Force comes to 110.86 crores gross.
Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown below:
- India net – 87.60 crores
- India gross – 103.36 crores
- Overseas gross – 7.50 crores*
- Worldwide gross – 110.86 crores*
Unfortunately, Sky Force failed to beat Bade Miyan Chote Miyan yet again. The gap is marginal as the 2024 release finished its lifetime run at 111.64 crores gross. That milestone will be unlocked today.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
