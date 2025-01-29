Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Box Office Day 5: Recovers Only 2.5% Of Total Budget In India!

Overseas Box Office

There’s been no hiding from the fact that Sky Force is not witnessing much footfalls in the international circuit. Since the opening day, it witnessed an underwhelming start, especially in important circuits like North America. It fell to the one crore mark on Monday. There’s been no update on Tuesday, which means the earnings have been minuscule.

As per the last update on day 4, the overseas total concluded at 7.50 crores*.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

The pace has slowed down but will hopefully remain steady in the coming days. After five days, the worldwide box office collection of Sky Force comes to 110.86 crores gross.

Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown below:

India net – 87.60 crores

India gross – 103.36 crores

Overseas gross – 7.50 crores *

* Worldwide gross – 110.86 crores*

Unfortunately, Sky Force failed to beat Bade Miyan Chote Miyan yet again. The gap is marginal as the 2024 release finished its lifetime run at 111.64 crores gross. That milestone will be unlocked today.

