Deva Box Office Advance Booking Day 1 (Photo Credit – Instagram)

After Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor is set to be back on the big screens with Deva. The action thriller is only two days away from its theatrical release. The advance booking commenced a while ago. Scroll below to learn how it is performing so far.

Off to a decent start!

As per Sacnilk, Deva has registered advance booking sales of 21.39 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats). Pre-sales commenced a while back, and 10,000 tickets have already been sold. There are a total of 3,472 shows available all across the nation.

Shahid Kapoor starrer has been performing the best in Tamil Nadu, with occupancy of 7%. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal and Odisha are among other leading circuits.

