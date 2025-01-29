After Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor is set to be back on the big screens with Deva. The action thriller is only two days away from its theatrical release. The advance booking commenced a while ago. Scroll below to learn how it is performing so far.
Off to a decent start!
As per Sacnilk, Deva has registered advance booking sales of 21.39 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats). Pre-sales commenced a while back, and 10,000 tickets have already been sold. There are a total of 3,472 shows available all across the nation.
Shahid Kapoor starrer has been performing the best in Tamil Nadu, with occupancy of 7%. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal and Odisha are among other leading circuits.
Deva vs advance booking of Shahid Kapoor’s last 3 releases
It’s been a good phase for Shahid Kapoor, who has witnessed a success ratio of over 50b% in his last three films. However, it is to be noted that a lot of his movies depend on word-of-mouth. So was the case with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Jersey. However, Kabir Singh enjoyed a massive pre-release hype due to its controversial theme and catchy songs.
Take a look at their advance booking sales for day 1 below:
- Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 2.10 crores
- Jersey: 2.20 crores
- Kabir Singh: 11.50 crores
The on-ground hype for Deva is yet to pick up. Kabir Singh is will surely be out of reach. However, it is to be seen whether Shahid Kapoor will be able to surpass the pre-sales of his other two releases.
More about Deva
The action thriller marks the directorial debut of Rosshan Andrrews in Hindi films. The supporting cast also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati, and Kubbra Sait, among others.
It is slated to release in theatres on January 31, 2025.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
