Deva vs advance booking of Shahid Kapoor’s last 3 releases

It’s been a good phase for Shahid Kapoor, who has witnessed a success ratio of over 50b% in his last three films. However, it is to be noted that a lot of his movies depend on word-of-mouth. So was the case with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Jersey. However, Kabir Singh enjoyed a massive pre-release hype due to its controversial theme and catchy songs.

Take a look at their advance booking sales for day 1 below:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 2.10 crores

Jersey: 2.20 crores

Kabir Singh: 11.50 crores

The on-ground hype for Deva is yet to pick up. Kabir Singh is will surely be out of reach. However, it is to be seen whether Shahid Kapoor will be able to surpass the pre-sales of his other two releases.

More about Deva

The action thriller marks the directorial debut of Rosshan Andrrews in Hindi films. The supporting cast also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati, and Kubbra Sait, among others.

It is slated to release in theatres on January 31, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office: Creates History With 20 Million+ Ticket Sales On BookMyShow, But Prabhas Still Remains The Undisputed King!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News