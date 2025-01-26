Akshay Kumar did the unthinkable on Sunday with the weekend collection of Sky Force, standing at a total estimated collection of 71 – 73.5 crore at the box office, and with this, the superstar nails a record, which might be very difficult to achieve.

Surpasses Every Single Akshay Kumar Film Of 2024!

With his latest film, Akshay Kumar has surpassed the lifetime collection of every single Akshay Kumar film that arrived in the year 2024. Last year, the action superstar arrived with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira, and Khel Khel Mein.

Sky Force Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the third day, Sunday, January 26, Akshay Kumar‘s film, helmed by Abhishek Kapur and Sandeep Kewalani, earned 30 – 32 crore. This is a jump of more than 100% at the box office from the previous day, which earned 26.3 crore.

Check out the three-day collection of the patriotic war drama at the box office.

Day 1: 15.3 crore

Day 2: 26.3 crore

Day 3: 30 – 32 crore*

Total: 71 – 73.5 crore*

* denotes estimated collection

Surpasses All Akshay Films Post COVID Except 2!

Sky Force has surpassed all Akshay Kumar releases of 2024, but that is not all. With the weekend collection of Sky Force, Akshay Kumar has surpassed the lifetime collection of every single Akshay Kumar film post-COVID, except two – Sooryavanshi and OMG 2.

Check out the box office collection of all Akshay Kumar films in 2024.

Bell Bottom (2021): 26.50 crore

195.04 crore Sooryavanshi (2021):

Bachchhan Paandey (2022): 50.25 crore

Samrat Prithviraj (2022): 68 crore

Raksha Bandhan (2022): 44.67 crore

Ram Setu (2022): 64 crore

Selfiee (2023): 16.50 crore

Mission Raniganj (2023): 31 crore

OMG 2 (2023): 150 crore

Khel Khel Mein (2024): 40.32 crore

Sarfira (2024): 24.30 crore

66 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024):

