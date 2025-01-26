Akshay Kumar did the unthinkable on Sunday with the weekend collection of Sky Force, standing at a total estimated collection of 71 – 73.5 crore at the box office, and with this, the superstar nails a record, which might be very difficult to achieve.
Surpasses Every Single Akshay Kumar Film Of 2024!
With his latest film, Akshay Kumar has surpassed the lifetime collection of every single Akshay Kumar film that arrived in the year 2024. Last year, the action superstar arrived with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira, and Khel Khel Mein.
Sky Force Box Office Day 3 Estimates
On the third day, Sunday, January 26, Akshay Kumar‘s film, helmed by Abhishek Kapur and Sandeep Kewalani, earned 30 – 32 crore. This is a jump of more than 100% at the box office from the previous day, which earned 26.3 crore.
Check out the three-day collection of the patriotic war drama at the box office.
- Day 1: 15.3 crore
- Day 2: 26.3 crore
- Day 3: 30 – 32 crore*
Total: 71 – 73.5 crore*
* denotes estimated collection
Surpasses All Akshay Films Post COVID Except 2!
Sky Force has surpassed all Akshay Kumar releases of 2024, but that is not all. With the weekend collection of Sky Force, Akshay Kumar has surpassed the lifetime collection of every single Akshay Kumar film post-COVID, except two – Sooryavanshi and OMG 2.
Check out the box office collection of all Akshay Kumar films in 2024.
- Bell Bottom (2021): 26.50 crore
- Sooryavanshi (2021): 195.04 crore
- Bachchhan Paandey (2022): 50.25 crore
- Samrat Prithviraj (2022): 68 crore
- Raksha Bandhan (2022): 44.67 crore
- Ram Setu (2022): 64 crore
- Selfiee (2023): 16.50 crore
- Mission Raniganj (2023): 31 crore
- OMG 2 (2023): 150 crore
- Khel Khel Mein (2024): 40.32 crore
- Sarfira (2024): 24.30 crore
- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024): 66 crore
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
