Akshay Kumar is back on the big screen with Sky Force. The action thriller film released in theaters on January 24th and is off to a flying start. Meanwhile, the superstar has talked about the one thing he does not like about the Hindi film industry during a promotional interview.

Akshay has been a part of Bollywood for more than three decades now and has enough experience to point out the faults in the industry. The actor has said he does not like how everyone works in isolation and he wants to bring some unity in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar Says He Does Not Like How Everyone in Bollywood Works in Isolation

Akshay Kumar and his Sky Force co-star Veer Pahariya recently had a chat with IMDb to promote their film. During the interview, Veer asked Akshay if there was something he would like to change about the movie industry.

The star replied, “If I get a chance to change anything about our industry, then I would like to bring more unity to our industry.” He added that although the industry behaves like a family, there is a lack of collaborative effort as people do not celebrate each other’s success.

“We are like a family but, sometimes, I feel that we work in isolation. We just become separate. If we come together, support each other, celebrate each other’s successes, and tackle challenges together to find solutions… If we come together as a collective force, that will create a lot of good impact on others also and the industry,” he concluded.

Ajay Devgn echoed similar thoughts in a recent interview, saying how actors in South stand united, something that does not happen in the Hindi film industry. Coming to Sky Force, the film has surpassed expectations by collecting Rs. 15.30 crores on the first day.

The film tells the story of India’s first airstrike when the Indian Air Force attacked Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase during the 1965 war between the two countries. The film stars Akshay Kumar as Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja, Veer Pahariya as T. Krishna Vijaya, Sara Ali Khan as Geeta Vijaya, Nimrat Kaur as Preeti Ahuja, and Sharad Kelkar as Ahmed Hussain.

