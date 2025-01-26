Sky Force was facing the lowest possible buzz ahead of its big release in India. But the tables turned as the producers pulled off some smart marketing strategies. Huge discounts were running on BookMyShow that improved footfall. The last day of the opening weekend is predicted to be the grandest. Scroll below for the latest box office update.

The action drama was released in theatres worldwide on January 25, 2024. It marked the tenth biggest opener for Akshay Kumar, despite predictions that it would not even touch the double-digit mark. The spree of success continued on Saturday with a 71% jump in box office collections. So far, Sky Force has made box office collections of 41.60 crores net.

Ticket Sales on Sunday!

As per the trending feature on BookMyShow, Sky Force has sold a whopping 26.98K tickets in the last hour. The word-of-mouth has improved massively, which is very well benefitting the film on the Republic Day holiday. Earlier today, Akshay Kumar starrer has expected to achieve the 30 crore mark on day 3. Given the current trends, predictions have now reached the 32-33 crore range.

Day 3 Morning Occupancy

On the opening day, the action drama registered a morning occupancy of only 10.26%, which was even less than Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein (16.14%).

Today, Sky Force has registered a morning occupancy of 26.78%, which is almost 161% higher. The trends will get better during the evening shows. This means a blockbuster day is indeed on the cards!

New shows added?

As per the ongoing buzz, theatre owners have added new shows and screens given the growing demand for Akshay Kumar starrer. The film will now enjoy more footfall across the nation, which will further benefit its box office earnings.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Madha Gaja Raja Box Office Day 14: Crosses 50 Crores Gross But Is Still Way Behind Mark Antony!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News