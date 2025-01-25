Sky Force has finally sailed at the box office and in two days, Akshay Kumar’s patriotic war drama stands at an estimated 40+ crore. Defying all the expectations, the superstar has surpassed the lifetime collection of all the Hindi releases of the year as well!

Akshay Kumar’s film has earned 122% higher than Sonu Sood’s Fateh, which earned 18.52 crore at the box office. It has also earned more than Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency which brought 16.83 crore at the box office, Game Changer’s 37.24 crore, and Azaad’s 7.17 crore.

Sky Force Box Office Day 2 Estimates

On the second day, Saturday, January 25, Sky Force earned a range of 22 – 26 crore at the box office, as per the early estimates. This is almost 66% jump at the box office from the previous day, which earned 15.3 crore on the opening day.

Akshay Kumar’s Last Release

Last year, Akshay Kumar arrived on the Independence Day with Khel Khel Mein. The comedy-drama was Akshay’s last release of 2024, and it earned 40.32 crore at the box office. If the estimates are to be believed, then Akshay Kumar’s current Republic Day release has already surpassed the entire lifetime collection of Khel Khel Mein!

Khel Khel Mein VS Sky Force Box Office

Khel Khel Mein, on the opening day, earned 5.23 crore at the box office, experiencing a drop on the second day, which brought only 2 crore. Meanwhile, Sky Force, after an opening of 15.30 crore on Friday and, jumped well and brought an estimated 22 – 25 crore at the box office on Saturday.

