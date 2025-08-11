Sketch, the fantasy comedy-horror film, arrived in North American theaters on August 6, 2025. Despite earning stellar reviews from critics and audiences, its domestic box office debut fell short of expectations. Facing stiff competition from the newly released horror flick Weapons and ongoing runs of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Superman, and F1, the coming days may prove equally challenging for Sketch. Here’s a closer look at what the film is about and how much it has earned at the box office.

Sketch – Critical Acclaim vs. Box Office Performance

Sketch currently holds a stellar critics’ score of 97% and an audience score of 83% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, it has an IMDb user rating of 7.3/10. However, the film’s positive feedback hasn’t translated into a corresponding audience turnout. According to the latest Box Office Mojo figures, Sketch has grossed just over $5 million at the North American box office, a modest return given its positive feedback.

How Does It Compare With Weapons, And What Does It Indicate?

According to Box Office Mojo, Zach Cregger’s Weapons has raked in $70 million worldwide. Alongside its impressive box office haul, the film boasts a 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Even though Weapons hit theaters a couple of days later, Sketch’s $5 million domestic box office figure is no match for Weapons’ impressive $42.5 million North American box office figure. However, regarding the critical reception, Sketch is ahead of Weapons by a margin of 2% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The strong critical and commercial performance of Weapons signals the trend of original horror films resonating with audiences this year, a wave that began with Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, continued with Bring Her Back, and now Weapons.

What’s Sketch All About

Directed by Seth Worley, Sketch centers on the daughter of a single father who discovers a magical pond. When her sketchbook, filled with drawings of terrifying creatures, accidentally falls into the pond, the monsters spring to life and begin to wreak havoc on the town. To stop the destruction, she and her family must join forces in a fight against the deadly creatures.

Sketch – Official Trailer

