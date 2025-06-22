Aamir Khan has finally roared at the box office, surpassing the opening day collection and the Saturday numbers of the film at the box office. The weekend total of the sports dramedy stands in the range of 60 – 61 crore at the box office.

Aamir Khan Brings 5th Best Weekend!

Aamir Khan seems to have finally pushed Sunny Deol’s Jaat out of the top 5 weekends of 2025. Jaat earned 40.62 crore at the box office over its four-day weekend. Aamir Khan with his 60+ crore Sitaare weekend is now occupying the 5th spot in the top 5 Bollywood weekends of 2025.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the third day, Sunday, June 22, Sitaare Zameen Par earned in the rage of 30 – 31 crore at the box office. This is a jump of almost 200% from its opening day at the box office. On the third day, the film registered an occupancy of 50.7%.

Aamir Khan Surpasses Entire Lifetime Of Laal Singh Chaddha!

Aamir Khan‘s sports dramedy, helmed by RS Prasanna, has surpassed the entire lifetime collection of his last theatrical release in three days only. Laal Singh Chaddha earned 58.6 crore in its lifetime, and SZP has surpassed this number. It will now aim to recover its budget.

Sitaare Zameen Par Day 3 BMS Sales

The ticket sales of Sitaare Zameen Par on the third day were around 395K on BMS. The film has surpassed every single Bollywood release of 2025 except for Chhaava, which registered a ticket sale of 760K on the third day, Sunday of its release.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Summary

Check out the day-wise breakdown of Aamir Khan’s sports dramedy at the box office.

Day 1: 10.7 crore

Day 2 : 19.9 crore

Day 3: 30 – 31 crore*

Total: 60 – 61 crore*

*denotes estimated numbers

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

