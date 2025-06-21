Sitaare Zameen Par has started roaring, just like an Aamir Khan film should, with the ticket window bustling after phenomenal word-of-mouth from the audience. The sports dramedy helmed by RS Prasanna has hit a massive bump with its ticket bookings on BookMyShow on day 2.

Aamir Khan Hits Half A Million BMS Sales!

Aamir Khan’s film has hit a total of half a million BMS sales in two days, selling 500K tickets in total, including a pre-sales of 90K. While the film registered a ticket sale of 355K on day 1, it has taken a massive jump on day 2!

Sitaare Zameen Par BMS Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, June 21, Sitaare Zameen Par registered ticket sales of 176K till 4 PM. This is a massive jump of 128% from the previous day, where the film registered 77K ticket sales on the opening day till 4PM.

Aamir Khan Grows Huge!

Clearly, Aamir Khan is growing huge at the box office, and he might be aiming for some new records on day 2 and day 3 as the film continues to grow, owing to its terrific word-of-mouth!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 2 Occupancy

On the second day, Saturday, June 21, the average occupancy for Aamir Khan‘s film was registered at 22.4%, with its morning and afternoon shows. This is a jump of almost 36% from the opening day, which registered an opening occupancy of 16.4% with the morning and afternoon shows!

Aamir Khan Aims To Enter The Top 10 On Day 2

On the second day, till 5 PM, SZP already earned almost 8 crore at the box office, taking the total collection to 18 crore already! The film would witness a bump in the night shows since it will be followed by a Sunday! So, by any means the film would enter the top 10 highest-grossing films of Bollywood in 2025, in 48 hours itself axing the lifetime collection of Emergency, and Fateh for sure!

