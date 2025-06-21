Sitaare Zameen Par is shining bright in the sky. Aamir Khan’s sports comedy-drama is stealing the limelight at the ticket windows. It surpassed expectations on the opening day. But do you know what’s better? A massive jump in box office collections on day 2. Scroll below for the early trends!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 2 Early Estimates

RS Prasanna’s directorial clocked the 6th highest opening in Bollywood in 2025. It could not enter Aamir Khan’s top openers of all time, but it’s heading for huge success in its lifetime. As per early trends, Sitaare Zameen Par earned 18.50-20.50 crores on day 2. As mentioned above, it witnessed a 73-91% jump compared to 10.70 crores garnered on day 1.

The net earnings in India will land somewhere around 29.20-31.20 crores. Within 48 hours, it has axed the opening weekend collections of Bhool Chuk Maaf and Kesari Chapter 2. Sitaare Zameen Par is now heading towards the 50 crore milestone in its first weekend, which is truly unreal, considering the low pre-release hype!

Set to enter top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025

The celebration does not end here. Aamir Khan’s film is all set to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025. Tomorrow, it will cross Sanam Teri Kasam re-release and The Diplomat like a cakewalk to achieve the 9th spot.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025 below (India net collections):

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Housefull 5 – 179.39 crores* Raid 2 – 179 crores* Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.26 crores* Jaat – 90.34 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 74.61 crores The Diplomat – 40.73 crores Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release – 35.55 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Day 22: #1 Punjabi Grosser Of 2025 Still Needs 76% Jump To Beat The OG Saunkan Saunkne!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News