Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, on the fifth day, has refused to slow down and taken the total to cross the 150 crore mark. The threequel from the Cop Universe is currently standing at approximately 153+ crore in five days and might comfortably reach the 200 crore mark by the end of the week.

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 5

On the fifth day, November 5, Tuesday, the threequel earned in the range of 13.50 – 14 crore as per the early trends. The third part of the film, starring Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, witnessed a dip at the box office from the previous day.

Singham Sequel VS Threequel

The third part of the film has earned 153 crore in five days. This figure is almost 8% more than the entire lifetime collection of the sequel. Rohit Shetty‘s Singham Returns earned a total of 141 crore in India.

Starcast’s Fee

The lead starcast of Singham Again was paid 92 crore in total. Ajay Devgn charged 35 crore, Akshay Kumar was paid 20 crore, Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan were paid 10 crore each, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor’s paychecks were 6 crore each, Tiger Shroff charged 3 crore and Jackie Shroff 2 crore.

66% More Than The Remuneration

The film has already earned 66% more than the remuneration of the entire cast. It would be interesting to see if the film heads towards the 200 crore mark in the first week itself. Meanwhile, it is currently earning higher than its competitor Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which has earned 128 crore in 4 days, with the fifth day’s estimates yet to arrive.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 + Singham Again Box Office: After 2574 Days, Kartik Aaryan + Ajay Devgn Axe History’s Biggest Diwali Clash Collection!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News