Simmba Box Office: On A Record-Breaking Spree As It Enters The 100 Crore Club In Just A Little Over 4 Days

Simmba Box Office: It has entered the 100 Crore Club in just a little over 4 days. The film is doing phenomenally well and could well be aiming for a double century. Meanwhile, these are the records that everyone associated with the film has managed.

Let’s take a look:

Rohit Shetty now has eight centuries to his name. His other 100 crore successes are:

– Singham

– Singham Returns

– Bol Bachchan

– Golmaal 3

– Golmaal Again

– Dilwale

– Chennai Express

Ranveer Singh now has four centuries to his name. His other 100 crore successes are:

– Ram Leela

– Bajirao Mastani

– Padmaavat

(Incidentally, each of his other three aforementioned centuries are with Sanjay Leela Bhansali)

Sara Ali Khan now has scored her first century. She also made her debut with Kedarnath just a few weeks before the release of Simmba.

Simmba is 2018’s 13th 100 crore success. Others in the list are:

– Sanju

– Padmaavat

– 2.0 (Hindi)

– Race 3

– Baaghi 2

– Thugs of Hindostan

– Badhaai Ho

– Stree

– Raazi

– Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

– Gold

– Raid

The pace at which Simmba is currently going, it could well find itself in the Top-3 zone by going past 2.0 (Hindi) and being next only to Ranveer Singh’s own Padmaavat.



Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

