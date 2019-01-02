Simmba Box Office: It has entered the 100 Crore Club in just a little over 4 days. The film is doing phenomenally well and could well be aiming for a double century. Meanwhile, these are the records that everyone associated with the film has managed.

Let’s take a look:

Simmba Box Office: On A Record Breaking Spree As It Enters The 100 Crore Club In Just A Little Over 4 Days
Rohit Shetty now has eight centuries to his name. His other 100 crore successes are:

Singham
Singham Returns
Bol Bachchan
Golmaal 3
Golmaal Again
Dilwale
Chennai Express

Ranveer Singh now has four centuries to his name. His other 100 crore successes are:

Ram Leela
Bajirao Mastani
Padmaavat

(Incidentally, each of his other three aforementioned centuries are with Sanjay Leela Bhansali)

Sara Ali Khan now has scored her first century. She also made her debut with Kedarnath just a few weeks before the release of Simmba.

Simmba is 2018’s 13th 100 crore success. Others in the list are:

Sanju
Padmaavat
2.0 (Hindi)
Race 3
Baaghi 2
Thugs of Hindostan
Badhaai Ho
Stree
Raazi
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Gold
Raid

The pace at which Simmba is currently going, it could well find itself in the Top-3 zone by going past 2.0 (Hindi) and being next only to Ranveer Singh’s own Padmaavat.

