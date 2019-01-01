Simmba Box Office Day 4: It had a record Monday at the Box Office, with collections turning out to be ultra huge. If Friday numbers were 20.72 crores, Monday stands at 21.24 crores which is just unbelievable. For a ‘masala’ film to demonstrate such hold on its fourth day is truly unprecedented (unless it is a Salman Khan or an Aamir Khan film) and here Ranveer Singh is making that possible with his out and out massy entertainer Simmba.

The film’s super success yet again proves how there is huge market for such unabashed entertainers. Earlier this year we saw Baaghi 2 turn out to be a Blockbuster and later Satyameva Jayate emerged as a Superhit too. Now the manner in which Simmba is currently playing, it is set to go past the lifetime numbers of Baaghi 2 [166 crore] quite comfortably.

Currently, the film stands at 96.35 crores and as you read this, 100 crore would already have been crossed. Director Rohit Shetty certainly knows the formula when it comes to making a film for the A, B as well as C centers and he has done that consistently for more than a decade. While he has made out and out comedy as well as action films, this one is a further complete entertainer with action and comedy been embellished with good drama as well.

The film is set to grow further today as it is a holiday in many offices. That said, late night shows would be impacted as that would mean a close to a long extended weekend. The film is in the Superhit territory already and if collections stay on to be in a double digit zone on Wednesday and Thursday too then we could well be looking at a Blockbuster here.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

