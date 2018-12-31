Allu Arjun is a name that doesn’t need an Introduction in the south Indian film industry and his popularity is increasing by the day. The actor enjoys massive fan-following within and beyond the Telugu film industry. Mainly known for his flamboyant style and brilliant dancing skills, there is a lot more about this star that meets the eye.

As 2018 is coming to an end today, Allu Arjun just gave his fans an update on his next project. Stylish Star Allu Arjun and wordsmith Trivikram Srinivas are working on a new movie in the production of prestigious organizations ‘Haarika & Haasine Creations’ and ‘Geeta Arts’ to go on floors from Jan 2019.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas are coming together for the 3rd time after Julayi and S/o. Satyamurthy. Both these films performed well at Box office and fans of this combination have huge expectations and were eagerly waiting for this update of their favourite star’s next and finally, Trivikram Srinivas has brought good news for them.

Allu Arjun was waiting for the box office report of Trivikram Srinivas’s recent directorial venture Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and finally, as the movie got decent collections, Allu Arjun has given his green signal to Trivikram Srinivas. If this untitled movie of Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas will turn out hit, they will score a hat-trick after Julayi in 2012 and S/O Sathyamurthy in 2015. Finally, the powerful combo of actor and director have collaborated to deliver one more hit movie and ‘Haarika & Haasine Creations’ and ‘Geeta Arts’ are coming together to make all their wishes come true.

We have to mention here that Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s previous offering Naa Peru Surya received negative response among the audiences and Bunny is under a strong compulsion to deliver a big hit. Also, Trivikram Srinivas’s Agnyathavasi, starring Pawan Kalyan and Keerthy Suresh also flopped at the box office. But currently, Trivikram is enjoying the success of Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde starrer Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. Most of the Trivikram Srinivas’s fans missed his typical punch dialogues in his recent films, but now as per the latest report, he is going to enthral everyone in Allu Arjun’s film

Earlier Allu Arjun was in talks with 24, Manam and Hello fame Vikram Kumar but as Bunny was not happy with the script, narrated by Vikram Kumar, asked him to tweak the script. After wrapping up the shoot of Trivikram Srinivas’s film, Allu Arjun will work with Vikram Kumar. The sources say that this time, Allu Arjun is not going to experiment, as he wants to do typical commercial formula film with Trivikram.

The pre-production works for the movie are completed. All the details about the cast and crew will be released in the press note very soon. Stay tuned for more updates!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!