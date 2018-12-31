Simmba Box Office Weekend 1: The Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan starrer has completed three super-successful days and now stands at the grand total of 75.11 crores. It’s surely one of the best 1st weekends of 2018, let’s see what other movies are topping this list.

1. Sanju:

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, brilliantly portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, was not just only one of the very good movies but will also remain the highest grosser of 2018 (until a miracle happens to push Simmba to the top of that list). The movie earned over 340 crores in its lifetime and enjoyed the highest weekend 1 collections of 120.06 crores.

2. Thugs Of Hindostan:

There are some movies which stay afresh forever for good reasons, but Thugs of Hindostan is one of those few which will neither stay fresh nor have any good reasons to remember it for. The movie after a historic start of 50.75 crores went on to collect JUST 145.29 crores in its lifetime. Thanks to Diwali, it earned 119 crores in its 1st weekend.

3. Padmaavat:

This one set the tone right in the start of the year as it released amidst many controversies. It had few paid previews and earned 24 crores including them. The movie clocked 300 crores in its lifetime and collected 114 crores in its 1st weekend.

4. Race 3:

Their business was their business & which was very good considering the amount of trolling it got on social media. In the lifetime of 169 crores, the movie had the 1st weekend of 106.47 crores. The movie was declared as an average affair on Koimoi’s verdict table of 2018.

5. 2.0:

The magnum opus of Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth has been declared as a super-hit in Hindi belts but didn’t do well down south. The movie has collected 188 crores (and counting) in its Hindi version. The first weekend business of the movie was just short to 100 crores by collecting 97.25 crores.

Securing its place at the 6th position, Simmba has earned 75.11 crores in its first weekend. While movies like Baaghi 2 (73.10 crores), Gold (71.30 crores – 5-day weekend) and Zero (59.07 crores) are below Simmba.

