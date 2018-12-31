Simmba Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking Update: It’s Another BUMPER Day For The Duo Of Ranveer Singh & Rohit Shetty!

Simmba Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking Update: It’s been a fascinating year for Bollywood, with several box office hits in the store. Talking about the latest release, Simmba has managed to strike a chord with the audience due to its out-and-out commercial content. Unlike Rohit Shetty’s earlier films, Simmba is been applauded by audience and critics alike.

After receiving an amazing response during three days, Simmba is trending surprisingly well in advance bookings, on Monday.

Mumbai

The city is showing phenomenal advance booking reports, with about 45-50% shows filling fast. The single screens are rocking across the city with houseful boards at several theatres. Backed by positive feedbacks from the masses, Simmba is reaping the benefits of New Year eve.

Delhi-NCR

The capital city is performing surprisingly better than opening day. As expected, the single screens are terrific with some houseful boards already and other shows on filling fast mode. Across all the major multiplexes, about 35-40% shows are on filling fast mode and is expected to boost tremendously in evening and night shows.

Bengaluru

With 50-55% filling fast shows, Bengaluru is trending extremely well for this masala entertainer. Another huge day is on the cards.

Hyderabad

The city of Nawabs is known for its love for Bollywood movies. All of the recent releases including Thugs Of Hindostan, 2.0 and Zero saw terrific buzz in advance bookings. Simmba too is trending well with about 35% shows filling fast.

Pune, Chennai and Kolkata

Pune is performing above expectations since opening day and manages to restore its amazing hold on Monday too.

Its 50-50 in Chennai, 50% shows are amazing with filling fast mode and some houseful boards while remaining 50% seats are available.

The word-of-mouth is playing a crucial role in Kolkata, which is trending on the same lines as of Sunday.

