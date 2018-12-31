Gandii Baat Season 2 Trailer Out – End Your Year On A HOT Note!

ALTBalaji’s thriller anthology Gandii Baat created a lot of buzz for its bold content and storytelling. The first season of the franchise sure caught everyone’s attention with its steamy and risqué theme which left the fans waiting for more. With the launch of Gandii Baat Season 2 trailer, the show is back in a much more bolder and spicy avatar, one that’s surely going to create a buzz.

The digital platform ALTBalaji is leaving absolutely no stone unturned when it comes to promoting the show on the grandest scale. With the show now staking claim to the first-ever promotional item song seen on the web-series space in the form of ‘Dil Behla Du Tera‘, that featured Scarlett Mellish Wilson, Neetha Shetty and Flora Saini. The peppy chartbuster is already creating waves amongst listeners and with the launch of the second season’s trailer, ALTBalaji has upped the anticipation levels of the show amongst its viewers.

On touching base with the beautiful Flora Saini who is all geared up for the launch of Gandii Baat season 2, she says, “Dont BLINK your eyes, else you will MISS the MAGIC. The season 2 of Gandii Baat is a lot more exciting than Season 1. Hoping to begin the new year with some fun with our show and wishing that the audiences like it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Having successfully brought a never-done-before concept to the screens in its first season, audiences were already anticipating for Gandii Baat 2. The season 2 will also see actors like Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain, Pradeep Duhan, Rohit Jaitley and others in different stories. With the launch of the trailer, these viewers surely cannot wait for the show to start streaming and can catch the exciting new season only on the ALTBalaji app ‪from 7th January‬ onwards.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!