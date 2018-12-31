Rohit Shetty’s Simmba is earning bountiful at the ticket counters. Starring supremely talented Ranveer Singh as a cop, the movie has gone strength to strength at the box office, in an opening weekend.

After raking 44.05 crores in two days, Simmba saw a huge rise on Sunday with 31.06 crores more coming in a kitty. With such a figure, the movie has raked one of the highest single day collections of the year 2018. The movie now stands at the grand total of 75.11 crores. The growing trend in a collection is also proof that the movie is universally accepted.

Check out the highest single day grossers of Bollywood in 2018:

Thugs Of Hindostan

Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer witnessed a historic start on an opening day by amassing 50.75 crores. The movie not only recorded the highest single day collection of the year but also the all-time highest ever for Bollywood.

Sanju

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanju is based on a controversial life of Sanjay Dutt. After taking a flying start with 34.75 crores, the movie collected a hefty amount of 46.71 crores on the third day i.e. Sunday.

Race 3

Being an Eid release, Race 3 benefitted from the festive season. After taking an opening of 29.17 crores, the movie picked up massively on day 3 despite negative reviews. Boasting of Salman Khan’s presence, Race 3 collected 39.16 crores on the third day.

2.0

2.0 starring superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar garnered huge numbers, not only in original versions but also in Hindi version. 2.0 opened with 20.25 crores and took a jump on the fourth day by collecting 34 crores.

Padmaavat

Amidst all the religious and political controversies, Padmaavat emerged as a winner at the box office. Backed by superlative performances by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, the movie collected 32 crores on the second day, after taking an opening of 24 crores (including paid previews).

Baaghi 2

One of the surprises of Bollywood this year, Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, opened exceptionally well by making 25.10 crores and jumped on the third day by adding another 27.60 crores.

Zero

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero was one of the anticipated releases of the year but opened below expectations at the box office. After making 20.14 crores on opening day, the movie stayed stable by adding 20.71 crores on the third day.

With 31.06 crores coming in on Sunday, Simmba has made its place at the 6th spot only next to his Padmaavat.