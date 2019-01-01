Veteran Bollywood actor-director-writer-comedian and a Quran scholar, Kader Khan died after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Toronto in Canada, a family member said here on Tuesday.

Kader, 81, is survived by his wife Hajra, son Sarfaraz, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.

According to Ahmed Khan, a close relative, he passed away around 4 a.m. (IST).

He said the last rites will be held in a Toronto cemetery later in the day. This year surely has not started well for Bollywood and we’ve lost a legend.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!