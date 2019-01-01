Simmba Box Office Day 5 Advance Booking Update: Flying High Into 2019!

Simmba Box Office Day 5 Advance Booking Update: Aala Re Aala Simmba Aala! It’s the Simmba fever that has taken over the movie-buffs across the country. The dhamakedaar duo of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh has exploded the cinema screens with their latest out-and-out commercial outing.

After enjoying a stupendous run for 4 days, Simmba is trending exceptionally well in advance bookings at the major centres of the country.

Let’s take a look at it:

Mumbai

After garnering an unbelievable response on Monday, the movie is comparatively slowed down today but it’s still impressive with about 35% shows filling fast and expected to boost after the afternoon shows.

Delhi-NCR

When compared with its trending during the first 4 days with Mumbai, it is a turnaround in the region today. After staying low than Mumbai, the capital city is showing an amazing response with more than 40% shows in filling fast mode.

Bengaluru

With about 60-65% shows filling fast including few houseful boards, Simmba is enjoying a dream run in Bengaluru.

Hyderabad

With 35-40% filling fast shows across the major theatres, the city is showing a stable trend for the movie since day 1. Simmba is going down as one of the best performers of Bollywood in this region.

Pune, Chennai and Kolkata

Pune is surprising everyone with its buzz for the movie. Today’s reports are better than opening day reports of previous Bollywood biggies like Zero, 2.0 and Thugs Of Hindostan. With about 25% shows filling fast, it is clearly seen that Simmba is being well accepted by the audience here.

Chennai is the best performing region with about 70-75% shows in filling fast mode with the limited available screens.

Kolkata is on the same lines as of Delhi-NCR, with more than 40% shows filling fast.

